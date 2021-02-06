OL Garrett Bonneville, May River

(WSAV) – With his dad serving as the Sharks’ offensive line coach, it appears Garrett’s passion for battling it out in the trenches runs in the family.

Coach Rodney Summers says The Citadel commit grew tremendously in his high school career thanks to mentors like 2018 Border Bowl member and former May River offensive lineman Gabe Long.

Speaking of things running in the Bonneville family, Garrett will be a third-generation Citadel football player once he steps on campus!

Check out coach Summers’ full breakdown of Bonneville and his game in the video above!