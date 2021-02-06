(WSAV) – Not many players combine a 4.2 GPA with a 345-pound bench press, but Caleb Cook managed to do it as a standout offensive lineman for Brunswick.
Cook had offers from multiple Division I programs, but his heart was always in Satesboro. He’ll be joining Chad Lunsford’s squad at Georgia Southern next season as perhaps the next great Eagle lineman.
What makes him so great? Check out what his position coach, Garrett Grady, had to say.
OL Caleb Cook, Brunswick
