Elections 2019: McIntosh County T-SPLOST, candidates

The 2019 municipal and special election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of McIntosh County as well as information on a T-SPLOST referendum.
T-SPLOST
McIntosh County residents will have the opportunity to vote “yes” or “no” on a special one percent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).
Here’s what voters will see on the ballot:
Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district of McIntosh County for a period of time not to exceed five (5) years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $7,500,000 for transportation purposes?
City of Darien
Mayor
– Hugh “Bubba” Hodge (incumbent)
– Griffin Lotson
Council District 1
– Augustus “Bubba” Skeen (incumbent)Council District 2
– Morris Butler
– Katie Daniels
– William “Bill” Johnson