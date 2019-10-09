Elections 2019: McIntosh County T-SPLOST, candidates

The 2019 municipal and special election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of McIntosh County as well as information on a T-SPLOST referendum.

T-SPLOST

McIntosh County residents will have the opportunity to vote “yes” or “no” on a special one percent Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST).

Here’s what voters will see on the ballot:

Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in the special district of McIntosh County for a period of time not to exceed five (5) years and for the raising of an estimated amount of $7,500,000 for transportation purposes?

City of Darien

Mayor

– Hugh “Bubba” Hodge (incumbent)

– Griffin Lotson

Council District 1

– Augustus “Bubba” Skeen (incumbent)Council District 2

– Morris Butler

– Katie Daniels

– William “Bill” Johnson

