LS Gavin Heintschel, Bluffton

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Gavin Heintschel to Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

Heintschel suited up as Bluffton’s center and guard this year. His true passion, however, lies in long snapping. Bobcats’ head coach John Houpt said he’d see Heintschel working on his craft before and after practice. It appears to have paid dividends for the seniors standout who, according to Houpt, didn’t deliver a bad snap all year.

The senior, whose offers include Brevard and Lane College, works with Patrick Means and his highly-touted ‘One on One Kicking’ camps.

Check out coach Houpt’s full breakdown of Heintschel and his game in the video above!