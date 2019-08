Elections 2019: Hinesville mayor, council candidates

Candidates in Chatham County have until Friday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. to qualify for the 2019 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified to date. We will update this page with additional information on candidates.

Hinesville

Mayor: Allen Brown (incumbent), Liston Singletary, III

Council District 1: Diana Reid, Cathey Winn

Council District 2: Jason Floyd (incumbent), Richard Hayes

Council District 3: Vicky Nelson (incumbent), Arthur Nixon

Council District 4: Keith Jenkins (incumbent), Dexter Newby

Council District 5: Karl Riles (incumbent)

