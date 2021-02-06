LB Zach Terry, Wade Hampton

(WSAV) – A member of the highly-touted South Carolina Shrine Bowl team, Zach Terry made the most of his senior year.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound linebacker didn’t come off the field for the Red Devils and managed to carve out a spot as the team’s best tight end as well.

Head coach Jerry Brown says, if football doesn’t work out, the three-year starter will make a fantastic engineer and has been a good student during his time at Wade Hampton High.

