LB William Winburn, Beaufort

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome William Winburn to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

A starter since sophomore year, Winburn made the transition from H-back to defense and lined up alongside fellow linebacker and Team Lowcountry member Daniel Phares. Winburn embraced the role of ‘field general’ the past two years and head coach Bryce Lybrand says he’ll be sorely missed on the Eagles’ defense.

