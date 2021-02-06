LB Troy Chisolm, Hilton Head Christian

(WSAV) – Every good defense needs a ‘high motor’ guy to give their team a spark when they needed it most. Hilton Head Christian’s Troy Chisolm seems to have fit the label better than anyone else.

The 2A Region-1 Defensive Player of the Year in SCISA, Chisolm had a knack for forcing fumbles and pouncing on them almost instantaneously for the Eagles this season. Per Lowcosports.com, the senior star racked up nearly 100 tackles on the year, forced two fumbles, and recovered three fumbles himself!

Coach Ron Peduzzi is famous for calling his defense the ‘Junkyard Dogs’. Well, it’s no doubt this guy is ‘top dog’ for the defending SCISA 2A state champions.

Check out coach Peduzzi’s full breakdown of Chisolm and his game in the video above!