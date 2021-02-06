(WSAV) – Wayne County’s Ken Cribb calls linebacker Trevin Wallace a “boy scout” for his sunny personality, but don’t let that fool you.
Wallace was a dominant presence at both inside and outside linebacker for Wayne County and has all the makings of a successful player at the high Division I level. He has offers from Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss among many others.
In addition to his football prowess, Wallace competes in six different track and field events: the 100-meter, 200-meter, 110-meter hurdles, high jump, long jump and shot put.
Wallace is going to do big things at the next level.
LB Trevin Wallace, Wayne County
(WSAV) – Wayne County’s Ken Cribb calls linebacker Trevin Wallace a “boy scout” for his sunny personality, but don’t let that fool you.