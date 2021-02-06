(WSAV) – A combination linebacker and running back for the Johnson Atom Smashers, Mi’Quan Stafford is a two-time all-region award winner in class 3A.
Stafford also won a Defensive Player of the Week commendation from the Savannah Quarterback Club after he racked up six tackles, a tackle for loss a sack and a fumble recovery against the Beach Bulldogs.
The only thing that popped more to the casual observer than Stafford’s stats was his loyalty. Offered the chance to transfer schools, Stafford wouldn’t do it, choosing instead to stay and become one of the best to ever do it at Johnson.
LB Mi’Quan Stafford, Johnson
