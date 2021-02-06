(WSAV) – Most of the players on this team are pursuing opportunities to play college football.
Richmond Hill linebacker John Mastrorilli is doing one of the only things more taxing than that: studying to be a doctor.
Praised by head coach Matt LeZotte as one of the smartest players on the team, Mastrorilli combines a 6-foot-1, 230 pound frame with a 28 on the ACTs.
Richmond Hill allowed less than 17 points per game this year, and Mastrorilli’s stalwart play is a big reason why. He has earned a spot on Team Coastal Empire.
LB John Mastrorilli, Richmond Hill
