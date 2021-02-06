(WSAV) – Statesboro’s JD Kaiser was a three-year starter for the Blue Devils at linebacker and also handled the Blue Devils’ snapping duties.
How tough is Kaiser? He went through reconstructive surgery on his thumb in August and didn’t miss a single snap when the season kicked off roughly a month later.
J.D. is the son of head coach Jeff Kaiser, who praised his kid’s tenacity and on-field awareness, both of which made him a natural choice for the mike linebacker spot.
Kaiser would’ve made a good defensive field general for Team Coastal Empire in the 2021 Blitz Border Bowl.
LB JD Kaiser, Statesboro
