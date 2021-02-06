LB Eli Hall, May River

(WSAV) – Not sure if it was the golden locks or his ability to bring down a running back (or both?), but Eli Hall always managed to make a splash during the WSAV Blitz Live Games of the Week featuring May River.

Hall was a starter the moment he stepped on campus as a freshman and helped lead the Sharks to winning seasons early on in the programs existence. The first team All-Region selection and state champion wrestler uses that background to his advantage when pursuing the quarterback or ball carrier.

When it comes to his next step after May River, the senior star is still weighing his options. But, if football is not part of his next step, head coach Rodney Summers says Hall has aspirations of owning his own welding business!

Check out coach Summers’ full breakdown of Hall and his game in the video above!