(WSAV) – David Tharpe left Savannah as a freshman for North Carolina and moved back before his senior year, joining the football team even though he hadn’t played football at his prior school.
In one year, Tharpe learned the linebacker position inside and out. He led the team in tackles and became Savannah High’s defensive leader.
It’s scary to think about how good Tharpe might have been had he played football all along, but his senior season was more than impressive enough to earn him a bid to Team Coastal Empire.
LB David Tharpe, Savannah High
(WSAV) – David Tharpe left Savannah as a freshman for North Carolina and moved back before his senior year, joining the football team even though he hadn’t played football at his prior school.