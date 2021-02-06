LB Darryl Green, Colleton County

(WSAV) – If teammate and fellow Border Bowl member Antawn Griffin was the field general for the back half of Colleton County’s defense, linebacker Darryl Green was the leader for the Cougars’ defensive front.

As much as he’d like to, head coach Coby Peeler can’t put on the pads for Colleton County on Friday nights. Luckily, according to Peeler, Green is like an ‘extension of the coaching staff’ on the field and makes sure everyone is in the right place pre-snap.

Green, a Bluefield State commit, overcame adversity by battling back from a torn ACL and reclaimed his starting spot on Colleton County’s defense.

Check out coach Peeler’s full breakdown of Green and his game in the video above!