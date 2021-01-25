LB Daniel Phares, Beaufort

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Daniel Phares to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl!

If you want the definition of football’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’, look no further than Beaufort High’s Daniel Phares. You may recognize the name from his appearances on our Friday Night Blitz highlights shows during the 2019 season.

That was when he was the Eagles’ starting quarterback. Now, he’s reinvented himself as one of the Lowcountry’s top linebackers.

Check out Coach Lybrand’s full breakdown of Daniel Phares and his game in the video above!