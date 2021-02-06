(WSAV) – Windsor Forest’s Cavonte Legree spent the first three years of his time as a Knight on the defensive line before switching to linebacker in his final year.
Legree made the transition easily, leading the team in tackles and serving as the team’s de facto quarterback on defense. His sideline-to-sideline range made him a natural fit in the middle of Windsor Forest’s scheme.
Talented as both a pass rusher and tackler, Legree would’ve been a fearsome addition to Team Coastal Empire’s defense in the 2021 Border Bowl.
LB Cavonte Legree, Windsor Forest
