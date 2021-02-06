LB C.J. Donaldson, Metter

(WSAV) – Georgia High School Football Daily put linebacker C.J. Donaldson on its list of Class A Public all-state players, and with good reason.
Donaldson was a dominant presence on defense for a Metter squad that won 14 straight games, making it all the way to the third round of the playoffs.
His bruising hits and ability to pick through offensive linemen to find a ball-carrier earned him a place on the team.
The future looks bright for Metter with Donaldson lining up in their uniform.
