LB C.J. Donaldson, Metter

(WSAV) - Savannah Christian quarterback Spencer Robicheaux is one of the most decorated signal-callers in our viewing area. The co-winner of the Finocchiaro Award, given to the best high school football player in Chatham County, Robicheaux set the Coastal Empire on fire this year. He threw for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions, good for a 119.2 quarterback rating on the season. With quarterback play like that, it’s no wonder the Raiders went 9-1 during the regular season. When head coach Baker Woodward came to Savannah Christian, he knew right away that Robicheaux was going to be something special. Take a listen and find out why.