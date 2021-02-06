LB Bubba Chisolm, Islands

(WSAV) – One of our favorite Live Game of the Week moments of 2020 was Islands linebacker Bubba Chisolm taking an interception back 95 yards for a touchdown against New Hampstead. 
 
With play-making ability like that, it’s little wonder that Chisolm is a co-winner of the Finocchiaro Award, given annually to the top high school football player in Chatham County. 
 
Listen to his head coach, DeShawn Printup, reminisce about the plays Bubba made this year.

