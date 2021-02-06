LB Ben Bingley, St. Andrew’s

(WSAV) – Ben Bingley is listed as a linebacker, but that’s only because we had to pick one position for each player.



In his three years as a starter for St. Andrew’s, Ben played every position on the defensive line, linebacker and center, but the latter one is only because he was the best snapper on the team. Head coach Doug Dixon said Bingley could have played any offensive line position or even tight end.



Dixon also raved about Bingley’s “unbelievably great understanding of the game,” which helped him earn a spot on Team Coastal Empire.



Unfortunately, we’ll never know how many positions he could have played in the same game.