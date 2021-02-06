K Henry Tome, Whale Branch

(WSAV) – With such an impressive defense, Whale Branch was already favored in most of its games this season. Adding an X-factor like kicker Henry Tome, who is a weapon on offense, made the Warriors an even more difficult squad to take down.

Head coach Jerry Hatcher calls Tome the ‘best kicker in school history’ and for good reason. The senior specialist never missed a field goal his senior season with 5 makes and nailed a playoff game-winner for the Warriors as a junior.

Check out coach Hatcher’s full breakdown of Tome and his game in the video above.