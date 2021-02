(WSAV) – Rob Bironas, Younghoe Koo, Tyler Bass….Britton Williams?



The Richmond Hill kicker put his name in the ring to be the next great Georgia Southern kicker when he committed to Chad Lunsford and the Eagles.



Williams already has range up to 60 yards and made 103 of 108 extra point attempts over his high school career.

However, there’s more to Williams than just his ability to put the ball through the uprights, as head coach Matt LeZotte will tell you.