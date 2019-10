The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Jenkins County.

Millen

Mayor

– Bobby Anthony

– A. King Rocker (incumbent)

City Council, Ward 1

– Robin Scott (incumbent)

– Gerald Walker

City Council, Ward 2

– Darrel Clifton (incumbent)

