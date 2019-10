The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Hampton County.

Brunson

Town Council

* vote for up to two; two write in votes allowed

-William Rocky Hudson

Varnville

Town Council

* unexpired term

– Joseph Williams

Yemassee

Town Council

* voters will choose up to two

– Peggy Bing-O’Banner (incumbent)

– Robert Bobby Moore, Jr.

– Darrell Russell

– Alfred Washington (incumbent)

