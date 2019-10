Elections 2019: Candidates in Emanuel County

The 2019 municipal elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Ahead of Election Day, News 3 has gathered a list of candidates out of Emanuel County.

Swainsboro

City Council Ward 1

– Sue Bragg (incumbent)

– Ricky Stevens

City Council Ward 2

– Julian Sconyers, Jr. (incumbent)

City Council Ward 5

– John Parker (incumbent)

– Paul Weaver

Twin City

Mayor

– Matt Donaldson (incumbent)

– James Handsom

– Chris Stanford

City Commission Ward 1

– Jesse Brown (incumbent)

– David Dudley

City Commission Ward 2

– Artie Fields (incumbent)

– Kenton Landon

Special Election for City Commission Ward 2

* To fill the unexpired term of Matt Donaldson who resigned)

– Charles Moody

→ Go back to Your Local Election Headquarters