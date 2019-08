Candidates in Effingham County have until Friday, Aug. 23 to qualify for the 2019 municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

News 3 has gathered a list of those who have qualified to date. We will be updating this page with additional information on candidates.

Guyton

Council Post 2: Michael Gerwig

Rincon

Council: Reese Browher (incumbent), Paul Wendelken (incumbent)

Springfield

Council: Gary Whiteman (incumbent), Justin Cribbs (incumbent)

