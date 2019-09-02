DORIAN: Important info for Wayne County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Wayne County residents.
There are no evacuation orders in place for the county. But residents are urged to prepare personal plans and stay up-to-date on the latest information.
News 3 has learned that Wayne County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.
Important links
- Wayne County Emergency Management Agency
- Wayne County Sheriff’s Office: Website, Facebook
Visit here to view important information for other counties.