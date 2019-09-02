DORIAN: Important info for Wayne County residents

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Wayne County residents.

There are no evacuation orders in place for the county. But residents are urged to prepare personal plans and stay up-to-date on the latest information.

News 3 has learned that Wayne County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Important links

Visit here to view important information for other counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories