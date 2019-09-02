1  of  2
DORIAN: Important info for McIntosh County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for McIntosh County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday.

Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

  • McIntosh County Schools will be closed Tuesday; additional closures TBD

Important links

McIntosh County Emergency Management Agency: Website, Facebook

Visit here to view important information for other counties.

