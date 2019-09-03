DORIAN: Important info for Long County residents

WSAV has gathered important information for Long County residents ahead of Dorian.

A local state of emergency has been declared for all of Long County and the City of Ludowici.

A voluntary evacuation for Long County and Ludowici is in effect. Those who have health problems, difficulty traveling, small children or other issues are urged to evacuate and seek shelter further inland.

As of Monday, there are no curfews or travel restrictions in place.

Closings

Long County Schools will be closed Tuesday through Thursday. Staff and students should plan to report back on Friday unless notified otherwise.

Local government offices, including Long County Courthouse and Ludowici City Hall, closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Important links

Long County Emergency Management Agency: Website, Facebook

Long County Board of Commissioners: Website, Facebook

