DORIAN: Important info for Liberty County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Liberty County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday.

Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

Liberty County School System closed Tuesday through Thursday; staff and students should plan to report back on Friday unless otherwise notified

All Georgia Southern campuses, including Liberty, closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Additional information

Liberty County will have sandbags for residents who live in flood-prone areas starting Monday at the Liberty County Road Department (1079 Bacontown Road, Midway). The site will be open from 8 to 6 p.m

Residents are asked to bring their own tools. There is a limit of no more than 20 bags per household.

Important links

Liberty County Emergency Management Agency website

County Facebook, Twitter

