DORIAN: Important info for Liberty County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Liberty County residents.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday.
Closings
Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:
- Liberty County School System closed Tuesday through Thursday; staff and students should plan to report back on Friday unless otherwise notified
- All Georgia Southern campuses, including Liberty, closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Additional information
Liberty County will have sandbags for residents who live in flood-prone areas starting Monday at the Liberty County Road Department (1079 Bacontown Road, Midway). The site will be open from 8 to 6 p.m
Residents are asked to bring their own tools. There is a limit of no more than 20 bags per household.
Important links
Liberty County Emergency Management Agency website
