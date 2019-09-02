DORIAN: Important info for Jasper County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Jasper County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order for Jasper County residents living in Zone A, effective noon Monday.

Not sure of your zone? Visit the South Carolina Emergency Management Divison’s interactive zone map here.

Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

Jasper County School District closed Tuesday and Wednesday

John Paul II Catholic School will be closed until further notice

Thomas Heyward Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday (including daycare)

Polaris Tech Charter School will be closed Tuesday and until further notice

Government offices in Jasper County will be closed starting Tuesday.

Additional information

A shelter will open at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School (250 Jaguar Trail, Ridgeland) starting Monday, Sept. 2. If you need a ride, call 843-726-4421 ext. 8.

Important links

Jasper County Emergency Management Website

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

