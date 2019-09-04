DORIAN: Important info for Hampton County residents

WSAV has gathered important Hurricane Dorian information for Hampton County residents.

There are no evacuation orders in place in the county, but residents are urged to be prepared and make plans for weather conditions.

Hampton County School Districts 1 and 2 will be closed through Wednesday.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office administrative offices will be closed through Thursday. For emergencies, call 911. All non-emergencies can be forwarded to dispatch at 803-943-9261.

Important links

Hampton County Emergency Management: Website, Facebook

Hampton County Sheriff’s Office: Website, Facebook

Visit here to view important information for other counties.