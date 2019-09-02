DORIAN: Important info for Chatham County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Chatham County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday. According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), this includes Zone A and Zone B.

Not sure where you stand? Visit CEMA’s interactive zone map here.

School Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Benedictine Military School closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Bethesda Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Memorial Day School closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Ramah Jr. Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Colleges:

Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed fall orientation until at least Monday, Sept. 9 and the start of classes until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11

All Georgia Southern campuses, including Armstrong, closed Tuesday and Wednesday

No classes on campus Tuesday for Savannah State but classes will be conducted via D2L or other methods; faculty will issue further instructions

Georgia Tech-Savannah closed Tuesday

Other:

Another Adventure Daycare and Adventure Learning Center closed Monday and Tuesday

The Sanctuary Child learning center will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Lady Bamford Child Care Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Memorial Daycare / Childcare Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Tremont Temple Preschool Learning Center closed Tuesday

Head Start/Early Head Start Chatham closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Additional information

Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility, will suspend regular service at 8 a.m. Monday in order to start mandatory functional medical needs evacuations.

Important Links

CEMA: Website, Facebook, Twitter