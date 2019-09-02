DORIAN: Important info for Chatham County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Chatham County residents.
On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday. According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), this includes Zone A and Zone B.
Not sure where you stand? Visit CEMA’s interactive zone map here.
School Closings
Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:
- Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Benedictine Military School closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Bethesda Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Memorial Day School closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Ramah Jr. Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Colleges:
- Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed fall orientation until at least Monday, Sept. 9 and the start of classes until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11
- All Georgia Southern campuses, including Armstrong, closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- No classes on campus Tuesday for Savannah State but classes will be conducted via D2L or other methods; faculty will issue further instructions
- Georgia Tech-Savannah closed Tuesday
Other:
- Another Adventure Daycare and Adventure Learning Center closed Monday and Tuesday
- The Sanctuary Child learning center will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Lady Bamford Child Care Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Memorial Daycare / Childcare Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. closed Tuesday and Wednesday
- Tremont Temple Preschool Learning Center closed Tuesday
- Head Start/Early Head Start Chatham closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Additional information
Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility, will suspend regular service at 8 a.m. Monday in order to start mandatory functional medical needs evacuations.
Important Links