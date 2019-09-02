1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Gov. Kemp issues mandatory evacuations for Coastal Empire counties BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations issued for Beaufort Co., portion of Jasper Co.

DORIAN: Important info for Chatham County residents

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Chatham County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday. According to the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), this includes Zone A and Zone B.

Not sure where you stand? Visit CEMA’s interactive zone map here.

School Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

  • Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Benedictine Military School closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Bethesda Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Memorial Day School closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Ramah Jr. Academy closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Colleges:

  • Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed fall orientation until at least Monday, Sept. 9 and the start of classes until at least Wednesday, Sept. 11
  • All Georgia Southern campuses, including Armstrong, closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • No classes on campus Tuesday for Savannah State but classes will be conducted via D2L or other methods; faculty will issue further instructions
  • Georgia Tech-Savannah closed Tuesday

Other:

  • Another Adventure Daycare and Adventure Learning Center closed Monday and Tuesday
  • The Sanctuary Child learning center will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Lady Bamford Child Care Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Memorial Daycare / Childcare Center closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Tremont Temple Preschool Learning Center closed Tuesday
  • Head Start/Early Head Start Chatham closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Additional information

Chatham Area Transit’s paratransit service, CAT Mobility, will suspend regular service at 8 a.m. Monday in order to start mandatory functional medical needs evacuations.

Important Links

CEMA: Website, Facebook, Twitter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories