DORIAN: Important info for Bulloch County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Bulloch County residents.

There are no evacuation orders in place for the county. But residents are urged to prepare personal plans and stay up-to-date on the latest information.

Bulloch County Schools are closed for students on Tuesday for an in-service training day. The school district says they will wait for further developments about the storm before making any further decisions about school on Wednesday and the remainder of the week.

Important links

Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency: Website, Facebook

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Website

