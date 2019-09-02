DORIAN: Important info for Bryan County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Bryan County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday.

School closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

The Children’s Village will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Important links

Bryan County Emergency Services: Website, Facebook, Twitter

Visit here to view important information for other counties.