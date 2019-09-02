1  of  2
Breaking News
BREAKING: Gov. Kemp issues mandatory evacuations for Coastal Empire counties BREAKING: Mandatory evacuations issued for Beaufort Co., portion of Jasper Co.

DORIAN: Important info for Bryan County residents

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Bryan County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Brian Kemp issued a mandatory evacuation order for county residents east of I-95, effective noon Monday.

School closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day; additional closures have been announced:

  • The Children’s Village will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Important links

Bryan County Emergency Services: Website, Facebook, Twitter

Visit here to view important information for other counties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories