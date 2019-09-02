DORIAN: Important info for Beaufort County residents

From school closings to evacuation orders, WSAV has gathered important information for Beaufort County residents.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, Governor Henry McMaster issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents in the county, effective noon Monday.

Closings

Schools are closed Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day. With the mandatory evacuation order, all Beaufort County schools and government offices will be closed Tuesday until further notice.

Other:

The Children Center Hilton Head closing Tuesday until further notice

Technical College of the Lowcountry closed until further notice

University of South Carolina Beaufort has canceled face-to-face classes; online classes will continue

Lane reversal

Starting noon Monday, one lane of Highway 278 will be reversed to create three lanes traveling west at the intersection of Spanish Wells Drive and Moss Creek Village Drive. This reversal is approximately two miles in length.

Important links

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Website, Facebook, Twitter

