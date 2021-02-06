DL Toshane Wittingham, May River

(WSAV) – Toshane Wittingham’s journey to May River high school may be more impressive than being named one of the best defensive lineman in the Lowcountry.

A native of Jamaica, Wittingham moved to the United States and decided to pick up football for the first time. He started out on junior varsity learning the game, but Sharks’ head coach Rodney Summers and his staff could tell right away he was eventually going to be a force for the varsity team.

The 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman’s performance on the field shedding double teams is matched only by the impressive numbers he puts up in the weight room. Another guy that coach Summers says will be greatly missed at the Shark Tank next year!

Check out coach Summers’ full breakdown of Wittingham and his game in the video above!