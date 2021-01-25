DL Theo Washington, Beaufort

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Theo Washington to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl.

Described by head coach Bryce Lybrand as a ‘high motor guy’, Washington has been known to elevate everyone else on the defensive side of the ball with an infectious personality and impressive football IQ.

Washington, who uses a wrestling background to his advantage, was one of the cornerstones on this Eagles defense and helped put the program on the map with a second-straight region championship.

Check out Coach Lybrand’s full breakdown of Washington and his game in the video above!