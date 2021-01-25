DL Theo Washington, Beaufort

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – We are pleased to welcome Theo Washington to Team Lowcountry for the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl.

Described by head coach Bryce Lybrand as a ‘high motor guy’, Washington has been known to elevate everyone else on the defensive side of the ball with an infectious personality and impressive football IQ.

Washington, who uses a wrestling background to his advantage, was one of the cornerstones on this Eagles defense and helped put the program on the map with a second-straight region championship.

Check out Coach Lybrand’s full breakdown of Washington and his game in the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories