DL Shaquan Brooks, Richmond Hill

(WSAV) – Region 6A had some ferocious teams in it, and making all state in that category is not an easy feat.



Yet that’s exactly what Shaquan Brooks of Richmond Hill did. He was part of the winningest class in school history and saw nine playoff games during his time as a Tiger defensive lineman.

Brooks saved his most impressive performance for his senior season, racking up 71 total tackles, six sacks and seven quarterback hurries.



Take a listen to head coach Matt LeZotte describing what makes Brooks such a special player.