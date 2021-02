(WSAV) – He may not be the biggest defensive lineman on the field, but Rett Harrell has made it his mission to play with more heart and speed than the guy lined up in front of him.

Head coach Rodney Summers says he’ll be sorely missed next year because the first team All-Region selection has a knack for flying to the ball and outworking everyone else on the field.

Check out coach Summers’ full breakdown of Harrell and his game in the video above.