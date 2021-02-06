DL Ramone Turner, Windsor Forest

(WSAV) – Savannah-area football fans may be familiar with Ramone’s older brother Calvin, a wideout at the University of Hawaii, but the little brother has plenty of game too. 
 
Described by head coach Jeb Stewart as “silent,” Turner let his aggressive play style do the talking. He made major strides in his senior year, and that’s the reason he earned a bit to Team Coastal Empire. 
 
Turner is still not committed to a college, so if there’s anybody out there who wants a first team Region 3 AAA player on their squad, just give him a ring. You’ll be glad you did.

