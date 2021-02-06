DL John Hewlett, Thomas Heyward

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – John Hewlett may have formed a fearsome duo with teammate Therion Cannon on the offensive line, but the senior star is getting a spotlight for his work on the defensive end.

Named SCISA Defensive Player of the Year by Lowcosports.com, quarterbacks facing Hewlett probably lost a lot of sleep before gameday. The defensive lineman put up a stat line that makes you do a double-take: 62 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 21 QB pressures.

Check out coach Shuford’s full breakdown of Hewlett and his game in the video above!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories