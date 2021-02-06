DL John Hewlett, Thomas Heyward

(WSAV) – John Hewlett may have formed a fearsome duo with teammate Therion Cannon on the offensive line, but the senior star is getting a spotlight for his work on the defensive end.

Named SCISA Defensive Player of the Year by Lowcosports.com, quarterbacks facing Hewlett probably lost a lot of sleep before gameday. The defensive lineman put up a stat line that makes you do a double-take: 62 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and 21 QB pressures.

Check out coach Shuford’s full breakdown of Hewlett and his game in the video above!