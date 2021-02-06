(WSAV) – It’s darn near impossible to win a Region Player of the Year honor as a defensive lineman, but that’s just Jaylin Burns for you.
The Vidalia lineman-turned-linebacker impressed head coach Jason Cameron with his toughness and physicality, routinely dominating the line of scrimmage.
Burns averaged slightly more than six tackles per game for a Vidalia team that went 7-3 and did not lose once within its region.
Kudos on a wonderful high school career, Jaylin!
DL Jaylin Burns, Vidalia
(WSAV) – It’s darn near impossible to win a Region Player of the Year honor as a defensive lineman, but that’s just Jaylin Burns for you.