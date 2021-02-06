DL Jaylin Burns, Vidalia

(WSAV) – It’s darn near impossible to win a Region Player of the Year honor as a defensive lineman, but that’s just Jaylin Burns for you. 
 
The Vidalia lineman-turned-linebacker impressed head coach Jason Cameron with his toughness and physicality, routinely dominating the line of scrimmage. 
 
Burns averaged slightly more than six tackles per game for a Vidalia team that went 7-3 and did not lose once within its region. 
 
Kudos on a wonderful high school career, Jaylin! 

