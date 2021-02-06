DL Jaylen Roberts, Whale Branch

(WSAV) – Jaylen Roberts’ 60-plus hours of college credit he’s already racked up is rivaled only by the 61 tackles he accounted for his senior season.

Head coach Jerry Hatcher says teams would try and pick on Roberts when he was a freshman starter. Roberts seems to have taken the other team’s strategy personally, as he developed into one of the most impressive pass rushers and run stoppers in the Lowcountry.

Roberts uses his basketball background and long arms to easily get around offensive lineman.

Check out coach Hatcher’s full breakdown of Roberts and his game in the video above!