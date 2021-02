(WSAV) – Former NFL defensive lineman Da’Quan Bowers must have seen a bit of himself in Jacquez Williams when he recruited the Jenkins product to USF.

Williams, a three-star recruit, was described by his coach Gene Clemons as “a force” that could play anywhere along the line.



Active hands and a knack for getting to the quarterback separated Williams on the field, and its why he has earned a bid to Team Coastal Empire.