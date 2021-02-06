(WSAV) – Fuches Lewis chose Georgia State over Air Force, Army, Liberty and Coastal Carolina, among others.
If you saw him play for the Cavaliers, you’d know why so many quality schools wanted Lewis to suit up for them.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle was a force in the middle of the line, making life difficult on running backs with quick feet and superior hand placement.
Lewis more than earned his spot on Team Coastal Empire.
DL Fuches Lewis, Calvary Day
