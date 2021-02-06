(WSAV) – There may not have been a more destructive defensive player in the Coastal Empire this year than defensive lineman Damonte Smith.
The Middle Tennessee State commit averaged a little more than six tackles per game for Islands in his first five games before an accident sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Smith is now on the road to recovery, and out to prove that his impressive early showing in 2020 was not a fluke.
Take your spot on Team Coastal Empire, Damonte Smith.
DL Damonte Smith, Islands
