(WSAV) – When you qualify for three all-region teams, its hard not to get an invite to the Border Bowl.
Dake Williams got there by being a physical defensive end and a multi-year starter for the Statesboro Blue Devils.
Head coach Jeff Kaiser said that Williams’ best attribute was how he used his hands to establish leverage against bigger tackles.
We sure would have liked to see those skills on display in the 2021 Border Bowl, but Williams has earned his bid nonetheless. Congratulations, Dake!
DL Dake WIlliams, Statesboro
(WSAV) – When you qualify for three all-region teams, its hard not to get an invite to the Border Bowl.