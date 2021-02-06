DL Carson King, Hilton Head Prep

(WSAV) – Word of advice when Carson King is running right at you: It’s best to get off the train tracks.

Hilton Head Prep’s bruising running back made a habit of bowling over defenders with his 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame. He also created headaches for opposing linebackers with nearly 50 solo tackles, per Lowcosports.com, as the Dolphins’ leading linebacker.



Welcome to the Team Lowcountry and the 2021 WSAV Blitz Border Bowl! Would have been great to see you go up against some of Team Coastal Empire’s best this year.