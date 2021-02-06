DB Ty Shaw, Wade Hampton

(WSAV) – It’s pretty rare for a freshman to play a massive role for Wade Hampton, much less start right away.

Ty Shaw did can say he did both of those for the Red Devils and, according to head coach Jerry Brown, was the undisputed ‘quarterback’ of the defensive secondary.

While he may be on this list as a defensive back, Shaw filled in as a wide receiver for his team and helped them win the region championship with a clutch catch against May River in 2019.

